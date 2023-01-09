Reservoir levels in Jersey are nearly full nearly two months after a hosepipe ban was lifted.

Jersey Water said the reservoirs were at 98% capacity - compared with the 72% recorded in early November.

Helier Smith, the company's chief executive, said supplies were in a good position thanks to above-average rainfall in November.

However, he warned restrictions or desalination could be reintroduced in summer if the island again experiences prolonged hot and dry conditions.

Jersey's reservoirs can only hold 120 days of water supply at full capacity.

Mr Smith said: "We should always be careful of our water resource usage - we never know what the weather is going to bring.

"If we have another long, hot summer ... there is every likelihood of having to run the desalination plant again.

"It also depends on groundwater resources and how much the streams are flowing."

The company spent more than £350,000 converting drinking water from the sea through desalination.