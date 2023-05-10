A woman has died after she was involved in a crash with a car which was towing a Range Rover in a trailer.

Emergency services were called to the A143 Beccles Road, Belton, at 14:14 BST on 5 May.

The accident involved a grey Vauxhall Mokka and a blue Mercedes C-Class which was towing a trailer containing the Range Rover.

Norfolk Police have confirmed a woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall Mokka, has died.