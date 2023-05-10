Woman dies after crash with car towing a Range Rover
At a glance
Police were called to a crash near the Cherry Lane Garden Centre on the A143 Beccles Road, in Belton
The collision involving two vehicles occurred at 14:14 BST on 5 May
One of the cars involved was towing a Range Rover in a trailer
A woman has died, three people remain in hospital and two have been discharged
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward
- Published
A woman has died after she was involved in a crash with a car which was towing a Range Rover in a trailer.
Emergency services were called to the A143 Beccles Road, Belton, at 14:14 BST on 5 May.
The accident involved a grey Vauxhall Mokka and a blue Mercedes C-Class which was towing a trailer containing the Range Rover.
Norfolk Police have confirmed a woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall Mokka, has died.
Three others in the Vauxhall were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Two remain in hospital, one with potentially life-changing injuries.
The third has been discharged after receiving treatment.
Two people who were travelling in the Mercedes were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
One remains in hospital and the other has been discharged after receiving treatment.
Police are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external