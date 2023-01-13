Second arrest after man seriously injured in stabbing
Police have made a second arrest after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing.
The victim, a man in his 20s, remains in a critical condition after the attack in Valley Road, Carlton.
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The attack took place at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The second arrest comes after a man, also 24, was held by officers close to the scene.
He remains in custody after being held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Nottinghamshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to call 101.