A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after a crash in Leicestershire.

The crash, involving the cyclist and a Bentley Bentayga, happened at about 18:50 BST on Wednesday on the Gartree Road and Stoughton Road roundabout in Oadby.

It left the rider, a man in his 50s, badly hurt, police said.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was not injured.