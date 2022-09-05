Scotland's "sunshine island" has exceeded its average rainfall for the whole of September in the space of a few days.

BBC Weather said Tiree recorded 127mm between 07:00 on Friday and 07:00 on Monday - with 110mm of its falling in the space of 48 hours.

The island's average for the whole month of September is about 104mm.

Tiree, the most westerly of the Inner Hebrides, is one of the sunniest places in the UK, according to VisitScotland and dubbed Scotland's sunshine island by travel writers, external.

The island's temperatures are also influenced by the warming effects of the Gulf Stream, an ocean current that originates in the Gulf of Mexico.

Met Office records, external show Tiree gets an average of 1,524 hours of sunshine and about 198 days of rain. May is usually the island's sunniest month with an average of 240 hours of sunshine.