Former Next store's food village conversion approved
At a glance
Retail giant Next vacated its Dumfries store more than four years ago after a lengthy planning row
The property has sat empty but is now in line for a £500,000 overhaul
Developers hope the new food village can be open by Christmas
A former Next store is to be converted into a food village more than four years after the retail giant left the site.
Hurstwood Holdings, which owns the Loreburne Centre in Dumfries, has been given planning permission for the £500,000 project.
The unit has been empty since Next closed its store at the end of a lengthy planning row in February 2018.
The new food village - including local businesses and high street names - should be up and running by Christmas.
Next closed its doors after being refused permission to move to an out of town retail park.
Plans emerged to convert the premises late last year and have now been given the green light.
Michael O’Hagan, general manager of the Loreburne Centre, said: "The feedback on the changes that Hurstwood has already made to the centre has been fantastic.
"We are very much looking forward to this next important stage in its development as a key retail and leisure destination.
"The food village will dramatically improve our existing offering and is sure to attract new and existing visitors to the centre and in turn, Dumfries."