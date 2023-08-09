Thirty steel figures are being installed across the country to recognise the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Residents were invited to nominate who they believe has made an impact on their community in the past seven decades.

Mrs Cox, who died in 2009, studied history in the Netherlands before moving to Abingdon in 1958 with her husband.

She was the honorary curator of the Abingdon Museum and a member of the Abingdon Area Archaeology and History Society.

In 1997 she was presented with the Mayor's Award for her contributions to preserving and recognising Abingdon's history.

Mrs Cox's son, Pieter, said: "She would be thrilled to be here, where weary cyclists and walkers can rest their weary bottoms and legs, or limbs, on their journey.

"I'm delighted that three generations of her family are here today to witness the unveiling of this lovely work of art."

The project is being funded by the Department for Transport through Sustrans, a charity and custodian of the National Cycle Network. Their Paths for Everyone programme is designed to enhance the National Cycle Network.

Sarah Leeming, Sustrans' director for the south of England, said: “The bench is a great place to rest along the path, with the portraits giving people the chance to recognise the local heritage and communities.

"The tribute to Abingdon's local heroes will help more people feel welcome, enjoying their walking, wheeling or cycling journey on the network."