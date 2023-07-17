A CCTV image has been released of a south-east London woman believed to have been murdered.

Fiona Holm, 48, from Hither Green, was last seen in nearby Catford on 20 June and reported missing on 29 June.

Police have since charged a man, Carl Cooper, with murdering her and another woman, Naomi Hunte, who was found dead last year.

Ms Holm's body has not been found.