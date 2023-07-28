Islander sought for independent health care panel
At a glance
Government hiring a chair and local non-executive director for its Health and Community Services advisory board
It said the non-executive director will have "personal knowledge" of the community and the island's healthcare system
Deputy Karen Wilson said the recruitment process had started and a "very strong field of candidates" had applied so far
The government wants to hire a chair and local non-executive director for its Health and Community Services (HCS) advisory board.
The independent review board was created to "drive reform", health minister Deputy Karen Wilson previously said.
A Jersey non-executive director is being sought to ensure the board has an "independent member with personal knowledge of the island community" and the health and care system.
The chair will succeed Prof Hugo Mascie-Taylor and will work up to three days per week.
Deputy Wilson said the recruitment process had begun and a "very strong field of candidates" had applied so far.
“Given the high calibre of applicants in the first round we will now undertake a further round of recruitment for the non-executive director role, with the support of the Jersey Appointments Commission, to ensure that at least one non-executive board member is currently resident in Jersey, in addition to those executive members of the HCS leadership team who are all Jersey residents”.
