Planned charges for parking in the paddock area near the TT grandstand in Noble's Park have been dropped by Douglas Council.

A pay-and-display machine was installed by the local authority in April, with charges expected to be £1 for up to 24 hours, to prevent vehicles parking for extended periods.

Complaints were made by the Isle of Man Police Federation (IOMPF) and a petition by local residents raised concerns about the displacement of cars into residential streets nearby.

At the July meeting of council, members agreed the "current arrangement" should continue.