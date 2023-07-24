Charge after part of teen's finger cut off at party

A man is due to appear in court after a teenager had part of his finger cut off in an attack at a party.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Skipton Circus in Sneinton at about 02:30 BST on 9 July.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after being slashed with a knife, the force said.

A 21-year-old, from Nottingham, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

