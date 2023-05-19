Appeal after man allegedly masturbates on train
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was reportedly seen masturbating on a train.
British Transport Police (BTP) has released an image of a man they believe could help them with their investigation.
The alleged offence happened at about 21:50 BST on Sunday, 7 May.
The train was travelling from Manchester Piccadilly to Swansea.
A BTP spokesperson said the man boarded the train at Hereford and sat adjacent to the victim.
"She could see the man was masturbating, before he left the train at Cardiff Central", the spokesperson added.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact British Transport Police, external.