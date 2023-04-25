A man who suffered serious injuries in a "terrifying" fire caused by an e-scooter has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the vehicles.

Kevin Record, 43, sustained life-changing burns after his e-scooter, which was on charge, caught alight at his home in Sheerness, Kent.

Mr Record said he hoped by sharing his experience he could "help other people stay safe".

His dog - who alerted him to the fire - was killed.