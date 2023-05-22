A police car responding to a call was involved in a collision with a motorcycle.

Essex Police said the incident happened on Prittlewell Chase near Southend Hospital at about 14:00 BST.

The motorcyclist was taken to to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

The collision is now being investigated and officers said anyone who witnessed it or may have any CCTV or dashcam footage should contact police.