Care failures identified after boy, 18, overdosed
A report into the death of a vulnerable young man said he was failed by the organisations responsible for his care.
The 18-year-old, who had autism, was found dead after an accidental overdose in his Bedford flat in May 2020.
A Safeguarding Adults Review, which referred to him as "Max", said care should have been in place "well in advance" of him turning 18.
Bedford Borough Council said "work has already progressed" on the review's recommendations.
Max grew up in the neighbouring authority of Central Bedfordshire, where he was looked after by children's services and "had a history of behavioural problems", the review said.
Although he also had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder(ADHD) he was not considered as have a learning disability and was not diagnosed as having a severe mental health issue.
This meant there was a "lack of clarity about which adult service was responsible for assessing his care needs" and these were still not assessed by his 18th birthday, the review said.
It said he was "adamant" he wanted live in his own flat but when he did so in January 2020 "he was wholly unprepared to live alone, had no self-care skills and no ability to weigh risk".
'Deeply saddened'
The Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board review, external said: "His mental capacity to take decisions around these issues had not been adequately assessed.
"No care plan or safeguarding plan was in place from adult mental health or social care to support Max."
The safeguarding adults board said he "immediately started using drugs and his drug use escalated extraordinarily quickly" before he was found dead some four months later.
The review made 12 recommendation including more "multi-agency" working with local authorities and health professionals working together to produce an "accommodation pathway" for vulnerable adolescents and young adults.
Bedford Borough Council said in a statement it was "deeply saddened that Max's life ended the way it did".
"The review clearly shows partner agencies need to be working closer together to provide a more joined-up service for young adults," it said.
"The board will now take all recommendations made in the report forward, ensuring that the identified learnings are addressed across the system."
