The scholarships, given to "talented and deserving students" were set up by Lady Cowie and members of Sir Tom’s charitable trust in 2012.

Entrepreneur S﻿ir Tom Cowie who was born in Sunderland and made his name by setting up a car sales company and contract hire business, died 10 years ago at the age of 89. During his lifetime his financial support extended to the city's football club and university.

H﻿e believed anyone with talent should be able to go to university, irrespective of their background, and his widow wanted to continue his philanthropic legacy.

This year four young people have been given financial help ranging between £5,000 to £15,000 to study in Sunderland.

University of Sunderland Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, said: “Lady Cowie has been a longstanding friend and supporter of the University of Sunderland and its work.

"Through her generosity, many students have benefited from scholarship funding and, as a result, have gone on to achieve great success professionally."