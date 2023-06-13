According to the Ted Wragg Trust website, external the school is supposed to provide space for 59 nursery places, 630 primary pupils and 750 secondary students at the site at Matford on the edge of Exeter.

A parent, named only as David, told the BBC: "It's left me fuming and angry for the kids... The school's recruited teachers and these teachers have got no jobs to go to technically.

"They should have not even done an enrolment until that school was complete and signed off."

Another father, James, said he was "worried" and his daughter was "very nervous" with the uncertainty adding to a "stressful time" starting secondary school.

A spokesperson for the Ted Wragg Trust said: “We are deeply disappointed to have been informed by the DfE that our school building may not be ready for use in time for the new school year in September 2023."

They said they were working closely with the department and their contractors to reach a "speedy resolution” and explore "contingency options" so that "temporary accommodation" could be provided if necessary.

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said testing was underway to assess the extent of any problems with the foundations but test results were not expected until July.

The spokesperson said: “In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with the local authority, school trust and contractor to plan for a range of scenarios, including assessing a number of temporary sites to minimise disruption for pupils and their families.”