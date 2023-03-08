Bedford stab killer 'wanted to frighten' victim, trial hears

A man who fatally stabbed a 26-year-old involved in a confrontation with his former partner has been convicted of murder.

Kameron Campbell died after he was attacked in the garden of the ground floor flat in Palgrave Road, Bedford on 20 August.

Federico Saurini, 51, denied murder but was found guilty after a trial at Luton Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 14 April.