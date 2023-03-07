Sandeel fishing ban a lifeline to seabirds - RSPB

The proposal comes ahead of a new BBC wildlife documentary, Wild Isles, presented by Sir David Attenborough, that will explore how habitats support wildlife around the UK, including the importance of sandeels for puffins.

The plan has been warmly welcomed by RSPB Bempton Cliffs in East Yorkshire, where about half a million seabirds gather each year to raise their offspring on towering chalk cliffs.

Site manager Dave O'Hara told the BBC: "It's really heartening, and the RSPB is really pleased to see the move towards a closure of sandeel fishing.

"The kittiwakes here have declined quite a lot. Productivity has been low and that is linked to sandeel availability."

According to experts at Natural England, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee and Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, seabird abundance could increase within 10 years as a result of the full banning of industrial sandeel fishing in UK waters.

Katie-jo Luxton, director for conservation at the RSPB, said it was "a crucial moment" for the UK's efforts to save its iconic seabirds.

She added: "Decades of increasing ‘human-induced’ pressures in our busy seas have left our seabirds in a precarious state, and a ban on industrial trawling for sandeels would throw our most threatened seabirds a lifeline in the face of mounting pressures in our seas."

Citing concerns over the impact of last year's outbreak of highly contagious avian flu, Ms Luxton said there was an "urgent need to build the resilience of our seabird colonies".

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said the consultation was an "important step" in protecting seabirds and delivering the government's Environment Improvement Plan aimed at allowing wildlife to thrive.

She added: "Britain’s seabirds are beautiful to observe and a treasured part of our coastal environment and their existence and ways of life are crucial to the wider health of our marine ecosystems."

NFFO chief executive Barry Deas said sandeels are not targeted by UK vessels.

"They're mainly targeted by the Danes," he said. "I do not think there will be many voices raised here in opposition."

