Town centre's historic fountain upgrade begins
At a glance
The 139-year-old fountain in Dumfries town centre is set to be brought back into full working use
It was put up to commemorate the piping of clean water into the town after cholera epidemics
The scheme was identified as part of a community action plan to improve the area
It is hoped the work will be completed in early 2023
Work has started on the full restoration of a historic town centre fountain in southern Scotland.
The project will see the listed structure in Dumfries returned to full working order.
The fountain was originally unveiled in 1851 to commemorate the piping of clean water from nearby Lochfoot following cholera epidemics.
It was replaced with the current feature in December 1882.
However, in recent years its condition has deteriorated and prompted proposals to bring it back into full operation.
It is one of the first projects identified in Dynamically Different Dumfries - a community-led vision and action plan for the town centre.
Katie Hagmann, who chairs Dumfries and Galloway Council's economy and resources committee, said: "The restoration of this historical landmark is very specialist work which must be undertaken by experts in line with best engineering practice.
"It's not an easy job, but it does provide us with an opportunity to preserve this well-known sight, not only for the current community, as requested, but for future generations."
It is hoped the work can be completed by spring next year.