A recruitment campaign has been launched by the ambulance service in Guernsey.

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service (SJARS) launched its initiative to recruit emergency care assistants (ECAs) and ambulance care assistants (ACAs) to "maintain and increase resilience across the operation".

The service said it provided emergency ambulance operations, accounting for more than 6,500 calls, and non-emergency patient transfer services, attended nearly 3000 cases per year.

Dean de la Mare, head of operations, said it was a career "where you can make a real difference to peoples lives".