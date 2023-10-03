Kitten found dumped in a box on layby
An animal charity is appealing for information after a kitten was found dumped in a cardboard box.
He was discovered by a dog walker on the pavement in a layby of the A442 close to Apley Pool in Telford on Wednesday.
He has been nicknamed Apley, after where he was found, and is in a boarding cattery.
The RSPCA is asking for anyone with information about the kitten to come forward.
Inspector Claire Davey said he was about three or four months old.
He must have been so frightened," she said.
“He was left inside the cardboard box with the lid folded in on itself, and we are very grateful to the dog walker who came across the box and saw it move."
"Friendly and cheeky" Apley is in a good condition, she added, despite having fleas.
He has no microchip and there was no CCTV in the area, so his background is unknown.
If no-one came forward, he would be rehomed, Ms Davey said.
“We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them,” she added.
“But we ask for people not to abandon and dump these animals - but to seek help from charities and organisations out there.
