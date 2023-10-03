An animal charity is appealing for information after a kitten was found dumped in a cardboard box.

He was discovered by a dog walker on the pavement in a layby of the A442 close to Apley Pool in Telford on Wednesday.

He has been nicknamed Apley, after where he was found, and is in a boarding cattery.

The RSPCA is asking for anyone with information about the kitten to come forward.

Inspector Claire Davey said he was about three or four months old.

He must have been so frightened," she said.

“He was left inside the cardboard box with the lid folded in on itself, and we are very grateful to the dog walker who came across the box and saw it move."