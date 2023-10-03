Woman's suspected ear infection was a brain tumour
At a glance
Jane Lightfoot began suffering pain and dizziness in 2015
Doctors said she had an ear infection and treated her with antibiotics
A scan eventually found a brain tumour which was treated with radiotherapy
She is now raising awareness of symptoms with the charity Brain Tumour Research
- Published
A woman from Surrey is urging people to get symptoms of health conditions checked out after she had a suspected ear infection diagnosed as a brain tumour.
Jane Lightfoot, from Tongham near Farnham, is now recovering after radio therapy treatment.
Ms Lightfoot is raising funds and awareness for the charity Brain Tumour Research.
She said that warning signs could "be anything from a really deep pain in your ear, behind your ear, (or) constant headaches".
She added: "My main issue was I suffered from dizziness, which I still suffer with now."
In 2015 Ms Lightfoot started suffering pain in her right ear which doctors initially treated with antibiotics.
After a year she was sent to a specialist who diagnosed tinnitus and sent her for an MRI scan at Frimley Park Hospital, which discovered the tumour.
She was sent to Guy's Hospital in London for radiotherapy in April 2022.
"The day of the therapy I was physically bolted to a bed" she said.
"I think that's when it really hit me, that I have a brain tumour."
Ms Lightfoot recently took part in Brain Tumour Research's Walk of Hope in Chichester, West Sussex, raising over £600.
"I have my good days and my bad days" she said.
"I suffer constantly with severe headaches. I suffer with dizziness, continuous pains behind my right ear and really badly with tinnitus, but there are a lot of people in a worse situation than myself.
"I just get on day to day as best as I can."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.