Heritage award for 89-year-old Skye ferry crossing
At a glance
A Highland ferry crossing has been recognised with a transport heritage award
A car ferry has crossed between Glenelg and Skye since 1934
Today, the service can carry 40,000 people in a season
The Red Wheel plaque unveiled in Glenelg was awarded by the National Trasport Trust
- Published
A ferry service linking Skye with the mainland has been recognised with a Red Wheel heritage plaque.
A car ferry has crossed the Kylerhea Narrows since 1934.
The short route is maintained by a community trust, and its vessel MV Glenachulish.
The boat, which is more than 50 years old, is the world’s last manually-operated turntable ferry.
The National Transport Trust awards Red Wheels to sites of important transport heritage. There are fewer than 30 in Scotland.
Glasgow Queen Street Station, Glenfinnan Viaduct in Lochaber and Orkney's Churchill Barriers are among other locations with plaques.
The Isle of Skye ferry's Red Wheel has been unveiled in Glenelg, on the Highland mainland.
The service's general manager, Jo Crowford, said the accolade was awarded in 2019 but the Covid pandemic was one of the reasons it had not been possible to reveal it until this week.
Ms Crawford said: "Finally we have got round to unveiling it and showing it off in all its glory."
Glenelg and the surrounding area is home to about 230 people.
The ferry runs from April to mid-October and each season carries about 40,000 people.