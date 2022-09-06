A﻿ cycling and walking route that runs around two Peak District reservoirs will temporarily close for the felling of diseased trees.

The Peak District National Park Authority confirmed there would be access restrictions to the western side of the Derwent and Howden reservoirs from 12 September.

T﻿his, it said, was to allow the landowner - Severn Trent - to undertake legally-required work to tackle larch disease in the area.

The work is expected to last for about three months.