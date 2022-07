The "sudden and unexplained" death of a 30-year-old man in a city park is not being treated as suspicious, South Wales Police has said.

The man was found in Moorland Park, in the Splott area of Cardiff, at about 13:15 BST on Friday.

A coroner's report is being prepared and the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

After previously appealing for information, the force has thanked the public for their assistance.