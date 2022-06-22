Manchester's Chinatown pagoda smashed by vandals

The smashed pagoda

The pagoda was vandalised in the early hours of Tuesday morning

The pagoda in the heart of Manchester's Chinatown has been vandalised and four Chinese carvings stolen.

Parts of the structure were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two of the carvings, which were donated by China, had been recovered.

Councillor Pat Karney described the vandalism and thefts as "disgusting".

The attack was described as "disgusting" by a local councillor

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

    More on this story