Yellow warning for snow and ice

Dog running across grass in snowNiknak1970/BBC Weather Watchers

A dog enjoyed the flurry of snow in Stotfold, Bedfordshire

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across the East of England.

The Met Office said spells of snow and icy patches might cause travel disruption during Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Counties affected are Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

National Highways has also issued a severe weather alert and asked people to "reconsider journeys".

The agency said snow meant driving conditions would be "extremely difficult" between 15:00 GMT and midnight in the region.

"National Highways is asking everyone travelling in these areas to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared," it said.

Mr Sox/BBC Weather Watchers

Frosty flowers in Hatley St George, Cambridgeshire

iphoneographer_100 – Robyn-Leigh/BBC Weather Watchers

Snowy scenes in Penn, Buckinghamshire

Jaynek/BBC Weather Watchers

A very frosty morning in Braintree, Essex

victorthevole/BBC Weather Watchers

Frosty daffodils in Waldringfield, Suffolk

Tora/BBC Weather Watchers

A windmill in the snow in Brill, Buckinghamshire

Niknak1970/BBC Weather Watchers

Snowflakes in Stotfold, Bedfordshire

