Three men charged with murder after incident near pub
- Published
Three men have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two after he was found injured in a car park.
Matt Portwood, 42, was found at the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, close to The Haystack Pub on Canvey Island, at about 01:45 GMT on Saturday.
Jamie Lewis, 24, of Bensham Lane, Croydon; Keith Aransibia, 59, of no fixed abode; and Keiron Aransibia, 28, of Evelyn Denington Road, east London, were earlier due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court.
Essex Police said Mr Lewis was also charged with sexual assault on a female and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Both Keith and Kieron Aransibia are additionally charged with assault.
Mr Portwood's family said in a statement that he was a "devoted and caring father" to two young children and had a "love of music".
