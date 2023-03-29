Car passenger dies a week after M1 crash
A man in his 70s has died in hospital almost a week after a crash on the M1.
The three-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway, close to junction 15 for the A45 near Northampton, took place at about 16:25 GMT on 22 March.
Northamptonshire Police said a blue and white Mercedes car transporter collided with a red BMW car as traffic slowed in lane one. The BMW then collided with a white Sprinter van.
The front seat passenger of the BMW was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday, police said.
The force said officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
