A man in his 70s has died in hospital almost a week after a crash on the M1.

The three-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway, close to junction 15 for the A45 near Northampton, took place at about 16:25 GMT on 22 March.

Northamptonshire Police said a blue and white Mercedes car transporter collided with a red BMW car as traffic slowed in lane one. The BMW then collided with a white Sprinter van.

The front seat passenger of the BMW was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday, police said.