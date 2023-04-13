A retired milkman who followed in his father's footsteps will be keeping his family trade alive in a new museum role.

Dave Ball has joined the cast at the Black Country Living Museum where he will be performing as a 1950s milkman, complete with Graiseley cart.

He began his career at 10 years old, helping his father Ken on his milk round at the weekends and during school holidays.

“It’s fantastic to share both mine and my father’s stories on this infamous industry,” Mr Ball said.