St Patrick's Day parade set to return
Birmingham's St Patrick's Day parade is to return to the city after a five-year break, organisers say.
The Covid-19 pandemic followed by roadworks in Digbeth meant the event, which attracted about 80,000 people, has not been held since 2019.
The event will take place on St Patrick's Day itself, 17 March, and be accompanied by a festival and concerts, Maurice Malone, from the Birmingham Irish Association, said.
"It's going to be hard work," he added.
"Even though the 17 March seems like a long way away, when you are planning an event of this size it isn't.
"But we are more than confident we will deliver a parade that everyone can be very excited about."
Artists including Keith Duffy, Brian McFadden and Nathan Carter will perform across the weekend, Mr Malone told BBC Radio WM.
"At one point it was the third largest [St Patrick's] parade in the world and that's our goal," he added.
"Maybe not next year but in the years to come - hopefully in the years to come we'll be back there."
The Birmingham event dates back to 1952 and was one of the first in Britain.
