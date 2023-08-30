Birmingham's St Patrick's Day parade is to return to the city after a five-year break, organisers say.

The Covid-19 pandemic followed by roadworks in Digbeth meant the event, which attracted about 80,000 people, has not been held since 2019.

The event will take place on St Patrick's Day itself, 17 March, and be accompanied by a festival and concerts, Maurice Malone, from the Birmingham Irish Association, said.

"It's going to be hard work," he added.