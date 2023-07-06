Hazardous waste site could close in September
At a glance
Infrastructure minister puts forward plans to allow taller heights for hazardous waste at La Collette
Deputy Tom Binet says if plans are refused, the facility will not be able to accept hazardous waste from 7 September
He says plans will extend the use of La Collette by four more years but the government needs a long-term plan for the future
The infrastructure minister has said the island's only hazardous waste site would not be able to accept any more hazardous waste from 7 September if his plans were not accepted.
Deputy Tom Binet published his latest plan, external to keep the facility open for another four years.
In March the government planning department refused an application for waste to be piled higher at La Collette.
He warned there could be more piles of rubbish and fly-tipping of building waste unless the States approved plans for new and higher piles of waste at La Collette.
It could mean a ban on activities that create hazardous materials such as some building development.
Mr Binet had asked for piles to go another 4.5m (14ft 7in) on top of the existing mound on the east of the site. He also suggested creating two new mounds in the south and west to the same height.
He said the plan could extend the life of La Collette by about four years but a longer-term solution would still need to be found.
