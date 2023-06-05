Isle of Man TT airport passengers up by 19% in 2023
The number of people flying to and from the Isle of Man TT is expected to rise by 19% on 2022
Airport director Gary Cobb said race schedule cahnges had had an impact on bookings
Booking figures from the the island's ferry operator are currently 1% down on last year
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the firm had seen an increase in the number of last minute bookings as a result of cost of living pressures
The number of passengers travelling through the Isle of Man airport during the TT race period is expected to be up by almost 19% on 2022.
Last year 38,664 people flew to and from the island during the race fortnight.
Airport Director Gary Cobb said a race schedule overhaul meant "several peaks are starting to form" rather a traditional rush at the beginning of race week.
Meanwhile, ferry bookings are set to remain at similar levels to 2022.
During TT fortnight in 2022, 19,832 passengers arrived at the airport and 18,832 departed via Ronaldsway.
Mr Cobb said the facility was "starting to see quite a few busy days now" and therefore visitors and residents should have a "more comfortable experience" as peaks spread out across the race period.
A spokeswoman for the airport said the final figures, expected to be published after the 2023 festival has ended, could also "at least equal" those before the pandemic in 2019.
Bookings with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) were currently 1% down on last year, with some availability left for race week.
Managing director Brian Thomson said while year-on-year numbers for TT were "stable" the ferry company had seen an increase in the number of last minute reservations.
He said the firm had seen "the numbers change very quickly" following a flurry of bookings made in recent weeks.
Given the “challenges that everyone is facing” due to cost of living pressures the company had expected bookings to be lower than current figures for 2023, he said.
The ferry company has also noticed a drop in the number of motorcycles booked on to their services for the TT fortnight, but have seen the numbers of vans travelling increase.
But Mr Thompson said the company believed multiple bikes were being loaded into vans to make the trip.
The annual motorcycling event continues until 10 June, with the next solo races scheduled to to take place on Tuesday.
