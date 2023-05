A man has been arrested following the death of a 15-year-old girl who was hit by a car.

South Wales Police said the girl was struck on Heol Trelai in the Caerau area of Cardiff at 9:30 BST on Monday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a 40-year-old man from the area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said their officers' thoughts "are with the family of the deceased".