Kerri Cooper, 35, an account manager from Exmouth, took part in the challenge, which started on Saturday, and said it was "unbelievably hard".

She added: “I’ve seen the impact poor mental health can have on my friends and family.

"For a long time, people haven’t wanted to talk about when they’re suffering mentally.

"When I was going through a difficult time in my life last year, I didn’t want to talk about it. But, when I eventually did, I felt 100% better."

RV-ONE, a community interest company (CIC), was founded last year by Royal Marine Tom Merriman to promote social interaction as a means of boosting mental health in Exmouth.

The group has supported people, including teenagers, during the coronavirus pandemic through physical training sessions and social meet-ups.

Mr Merriman said he wanted other groups to take on the challenge in the future: “We want to be able to continue to fundraise for the community while offering people the chance to complete this amazing feat.

"I’m proud of everyone who took part in our inaugural event.”