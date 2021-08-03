York Minster cafe plans 'crucial' for income

Plans to create a cafe and public park near York Minster would provide "crucial" income for the cathedral, according to a planning application.

The Grade II-listed former prep school would be transformed into a cafe with a public park in Minster Yard.

The Minster states it costs £22,000 a day to run the famous cathedral and it needs to create new revenue streams.

In June, it posted a £2.3m loss due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on visitor numbers in 2020-21.

The proposals are part of a wider plan to improve the area around the gothic cathedral.

In its planning application, the Minster said the alternative to not implementing the plan would leave it facing a "financial cliff" in terms of funding.

It added it would also affect its ability to continue with restoration work, putting heritage assets at risk.

“There is no doubt that in order to continue the restoration efforts and ensure a viable and sustainable business to underpin the care of the Minster, the development of new income streams is crucial," the application stated.