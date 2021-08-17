The average monthly cost of renting a property in Guernsey has risen by more than £200 in a year.

The cost rose by 15.7% to £1,593 a month between April and June this year, according to the latest figures from the States of Guernsey.

This is up from £1,376 in the same period in 2020.

Guernsey uses a "mix adjusted" system for measuring advertised rental properties, which is weighted according to their type and number of bedrooms.