An archaeological dig which uncovered what is believed to be the earliest house in Cardiff has resumed in a city park.

A heritage project is digging at Trelai Park near Caerau Hillfort, a site of national significance.

Last year’s initial dig revealed that the roundhouse, near Cardiff West Community High School, dates back to about 1,500 BC.

The latest excavations will focus on the floor of the roundhouse, which has remained largely intact beneath the park’s playing fields for 3,500 years.