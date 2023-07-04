Police arrested a man after stopping an attempted cash machine theft in progress at a supermarket in West Sussex.

Officers were initially called to reports of a stolen crane at a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, at 02:15 BST.

Response units were proactively deployed to nearby cash machines and discovered a crane attempting to steal a cash machine from a supermarket in Barnham Road, Sussex Police said.

The driver of the crane, a 43-year-old man from Ashford, Middlesex, was detained after a short foot chase.