Cambridge Big Weekend cancelled over expense

Ms Collis, executive councillor for open spaces, food justice and community development, said she had heard people's concerns about cancelling event on Parker's Piece, but it was "expensive" and could not continue in its current form.

"Infrastructure costs are up across events, sponsorships are down; you do the maths, because we certainly have," she said.

Fellow Labour councillor Martin Smart told the meeting, external: "Parties are great when you can afford it, but times are tough."

The decision was met with a backlash from some opposition councillors, with the Liberal Democrat group arguing the council should continue with the event this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Liberal Democrat councillor Lucy Nethsingha said it was "shocking" that the event would be cancelled.

The leader of the council, Labour's Anna Smith, said the authority did not want to be having to consider whether it could continue to fund the festival, but it had to make around £11m of savings over the next five years.