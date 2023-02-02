Man dies and second is injured in two car crash
- Published
A man in his 40s has died after he was involved in a two car collision.
Norfolk Police said the crash between a VW Golf and a Ford Fusion took place on the A134 in Mundford, Norfolk at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver of the Golf died at the scene, while the Ford driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external