Council could close historic bridge to traffic
- Published
A historic town centre bridge could be closed to traffic to help preserve it.
Matlock Bridge, which crosses the River Derwent, is temporarily open to two-way traffic due to flood wall improvements.
The bridge is usually a one-way system.
But Derbyshire County Council said it could ban all vehicle traffic, opening up the route for pedestrians and cyclists.
The authority's planners said Matlock Bridge was an "ancient monument" which was "never designed to accommodate heavy traffic loads".
They added that the weight and vibrations from modern HGVs accelerated its deterioration.
'Middle ground'
A petition signed by 242 people has called for a permanent two-way traffic setup, once the flood works finish, in an aim to "improve traffic and reduce congestion" issues in the town centre.
But the county council rejected the petition.
“Closing the bridge to vehicular traffic altogether would preserve the fabric of the scheduled ancient monument and prolong its life whilst minimising on-going maintenance costs of this asset," a council report said.
"It would also provide attractive public realm open spaces which would facilitate such things as outdoor events, markets and seating areas."
Matlock councillor Sue Burfoot said a middle-ground would be her preference.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: “I believe that a return to one-way traffic over the bridge would once again enhance the pedestrian experience with wider footways and views of the river on both sides.
“I do not wish the centre of Matlock to be traffic dominated at the expense of the pedestrian experience especially for visitors to our town.”