A 38-year-old man has admitted killing a 66-year-old man who was found dead in a house in April.

At Swansea Crown Court Emmett Morrison, from Caewern, Neath Port Talbot, denied murdering Timothy Dundon but admitted his manslaughter.

The body of Mr Dundon was found in a property on Heol Catwg, Caewern, on 27 April.

Morrison also denied a second charge of wounding with intent of another man, Antonio Aprea, on 25 April.

The case was adjourned by Judge Paul Thomas KC and the trial will take place at a later date.