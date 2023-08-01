Since the limit was reduced on the St Helier ring road in 2019, the number of collisions where people have been hurt has gone down by a third, the government said.

It is now reviewing speed limits in the parishes of Trinity, St. John, St. Mary, St Peter, and St. Lawrence.

The States said vulnerable road users in the island accounted for 64.2% of all road traffic accident casualties, and about 82% of those killed or seriously injured.

It said these numbers were significantly higher than those in the UK, where vulnerable road users comprised 36% of overall casualties.

Consultations are taking place on individual roads around the island on a rolling basis.

The infrastructure and environment department has worked with each parish to review their limits and reduce them where appropriate.

The government said the aim was to achieve a uniform approach and methodology to setting reasoned speed limits across the island.

It said speed limits had "evolved on a reactive basis and have not always been applied coherently and consistently to roads of similar character".