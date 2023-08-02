Man admits seriously injuring police officer
A police officer has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle whilst on duty.
The officer was on foot when the vehicle Alfie Chandler was riding collided with him.
The officer has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.
Mr Chandler appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the collision in Paradise Drive, Eastbourne, at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
In court, Mr Chandler, 20, of Harold Drive, Eastbourne, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance and driving while disqualified, but denied handling stolen goods.
He will appear at Lewes Crown Court on 29 August.
