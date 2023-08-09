Fifty pigs have been stolen from a farm in the Suffolk countryside.

The gilts - young female pigs that had not yet produced a litter - were taken from a paddock in Little Livermere, north of Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police said the theft happened between 15:00 BST on 4 August and 10:00 BST on 8 August.

Officers have asked for anyone with information to come forward.