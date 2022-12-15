A former deputy chief constable of a police force who has been confirmed as its new boss said his main focus would be making the county "an unwelcome place for criminals".

Trevor Rodenhurst has been formally approved as Bedfordshire's chief constable by its police and crime panel.

Saying he would be "tough on crime", he added: "I want us to have a real perpetrator focus, targeting those who cause the most harm.

"But it must be done in the right way, based on evidence and targeted, to prevent over-policing any of our communities."