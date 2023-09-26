New mural brightens Plymouth pathway

A new colourful mural has been painted along a walking and cycling route in Plymouth.

The artwork, near the Forder Valley Interchange, was created by artists from the James Edgar Studio.

As part of the road improvements completed last year, a 48m (158ft) retaining wall was constructed along the path between Forder Valley Road and Longbridge Road, to support an additional lane on the roundabout.

The colourful wall started life as steel panels with a weathered, rusty look - but has now been brought to life by artists.