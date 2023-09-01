Four arrests after £1.2m cannabis found in raid
Four men have been arrested after a cannabis farm with a street value of about £1.2m was found in Warwickshire.
Police raided a warehouse unit in Bayton Road, Exhall, and discovered more than 1,500 plants on Thursday.
The saplings have a street value of £890,000 while an extra discovery of cropped product was worth about £346,000, the force said.
The suspects, aged 31, 27, 25 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
Officers from Warwickshire Police also found a number of weapons in the unit.
Sgt Ryan Price said: "This is clearly a sophisticated set-up from a wider organised crime gang."
