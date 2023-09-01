Four men have been arrested after a cannabis farm with a street value of about £1.2m was found in Warwickshire.

Police raided a warehouse unit in Bayton Road, Exhall, and discovered more than 1,500 plants on Thursday.

The saplings have a street value of £890,000 while an extra discovery of cropped product was worth about £346,000, the force said.

The suspects, aged 31, 27, 25 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.